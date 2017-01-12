Erick De Leon to face Jose Salinas on Jan. 27

Photo credit: Fabrizio Costantini/New York Times

Unbeaten junior lightweight Erick De Leon will face Jose Salinas on Jan. 27, Top Rank Promotions matchmaker Brad Goodman recently told RingTV.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California, and will commence the “Solo Boxeo” series for 2017.

Preceding the De Leon-Salinas clash will be an eight-round clash between unbeaten welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. and Johnny Rodriguez.

Both bouts will air on UniMas, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ PT.

De Leon (14-0, 8 knockouts), who trains in Southern California, has fought with more aggression in recent fights, stopping his last three opponents.

In his most recent bout on Oct. 28, De Leon stopped veteran Aldimar Silva of Brazil in the third round in Laredo, Texas. Robert Garcia has worked his corner in previous fights.

Salinas (10-2-1, 5 KOs), who hails from Las Cruces, New Mexico, won an eight-round unanimous decision over Dardan Zenunaj on Sept. 1.

Barboza (14-0, 5 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles area, won a one-sided six-round decision over Martin Angel Martinez on Dec. 15.

Rodriguez (8-1-1, 5 KOs), who has fought all of his bouts in and around his hometown of Denver, Colorado, is unbeaten in his last four bouts.

Also fighting on the card will be Robson Conceicao (1-0). The 2016 Olympic gold medalist, who recently signed a promotional contract with Top Rank, will face Aaron Ely (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round junior lightweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: the recently retired all-time great Bernard Hopkins.