Thurman-Garcia to be announced next Wednesday at presser

Photo by: Ryan Hafey/PBC

One of the sport’s worst-kept secrets will be revealed next Wednesday when a press conference is expected to take place to formally announce Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification bout with Danny Garcia March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The site of the fight hasn’t been announced but Barclays Center has always been the frontrunner. “We’re 99.9% there,” Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza told RingTV.com on Thursday before the final press conference for James DeGale’s super middleweight unification bout with Badou Jack for the RING/IBF/WBC titles Saturday at Barclays Center. “It makes a lot of sense — Danny has fought there several times. Keith has fought there several times, and it’s a great atmosphere.”

Next up is the television network, which hasn’t yet been determined. While CBS seems to be the preferred network, Espinoza said it was still up in the air and will be determined in the next few days before next week’s presser. It will either air on CBS or Showtime, which is a subsidiary of CBS.

“I think we’re getting closer,” Espinoza said of the network deal. “There’s some schedule things and Ad sales and other things that needs to be cleared. There’s definitely some interest at CBS. It’s a matter of logistics. But either way, whether it’s CBS or Showtime, it’s the marquee fight of the first half of the year.”