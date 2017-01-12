Floyd Mayweather still hopeful to work with Shakur Stevenson

Photo courtesy of Shakur Stevenson's Twitter account

Floyd Mayweather Jr. gushed over U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson at the Olympic Games in Brazil last summer, even taking him out to dinner. The rumor was that Mayweather may add Stevenson to his growing Mayweather Promotions outfit.

That hasn’t happened yet. Stevenson signed with James Prince and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward to manage his career while holding off on inking with a promoter. But on Thursday, Mayweather admitted he had spoken with officials representing Stevenson and while he was vague, he didn’t rule out the possibility he may still get a chance to work with him.

“I’ve communicated with Shakur,” Mayweather told RingTV.com. “We’ve talked. And I’ve talked with his team. We’ll just have to see.” Mayweather addressed reporters following a press conference for Saturday’s Showtime main event between James DeGale and Badou Jack for the RING/IBF/WBC super middleweight titles at Barclays Center. The Showtime co-feature pits junior lightweight titleholder Jose Pedraza against Gervonta Davis, who is signed with Mayweather and sparred with Stevenson to prepare for Pedraza.

“Shakur Stevenson was a hell of an amateur,” Mayweather said on Thursday. “But at the professional level, it’s totally different. Three rounds and 12 rounds is totally different. But he should be A-OK.”