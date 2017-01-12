News

Floyd Mayweather still hopeful to work with Shakur Stevenson

Photo courtesy of Shakur Stevenson's Twitter account
12
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Floyd Mayweather Jr.  gushed over U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson at the Olympic Games in Brazil last summer, even taking him out to dinner. The rumor was that Mayweather may add Stevenson to his growing Mayweather Promotions outfit.

That hasn’t happened yet. Stevenson signed with James Prince and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward to manage his career while holding off on inking with a promoter. But on Thursday, Mayweather admitted he had spoken with officials representing Stevenson and while he was vague, he didn’t rule out the possibility he may still get a chance to work with him.

“I’ve communicated with Shakur,” Mayweather told RingTV.com. “We’ve talked. And I’ve talked with his team. We’ll just have to see.” Mayweather addressed reporters following a press conference for Saturday’s Showtime main event between James DeGale and Badou Jack for the RING/IBF/WBC super middleweight titles at Barclays Center. The Showtime co-feature pits junior lightweight titleholder Jose Pedraza against Gervonta Davis, who is signed with Mayweather and sparred with Stevenson to prepare for Pedraza.

“Shakur Stevenson was a hell of an amateur,” Mayweather said on Thursday. “But at the professional level, it’s totally different. Three rounds and 12 rounds is totally different. But he should be A-OK.”

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Shakur signed with Ward & J Prince on the manager side, J Prince and Floyd apparently have a checkered past, Ward signed to Roc Nation which has issues with Haymon, don’t see Shakur being the one that mends all the wounds

  • fracture

    What is this? Andre Ward is now managing someone else’s career? That’s rich. #Irony

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!