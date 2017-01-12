Lucian Bute on DeGale-Jack: ‘It might end up a draw’

WBC super middleweight titleholder Badou Jack (left) wings a left hook to the body of Lucian Bute on April 30, 2016, at the Armory in Washington D.C. Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Lucian Bute is well positioned to pass comment on this weekend’s James DeGale-Badou Jack IBF/WBC super middleweight title unification matchup, having shared a ring with both men.

Bute (32-3-1, 25 knockouts) lost a spirited decision to DeGale in November of 2015 and five months later, he fought to a draw against Jack.

Unsurprisingly, Bute is intrigued by the bout that also see’s the vacant THE RING magazine 168-pound championship on the line.

“(It’s) an interesting fight, two belts at stake,” Bute told RingTV.com. “I think the winner should be considered the best at 168 pounds.”

The Canadian citizen is complimentary of DeGale’s skills but also sees areas the Las Vegas-based Jack can exploit.

“I think he is a very good boxer,” Jack explained. “Very slick with good speed. He knows how to keep the right distance. He does not hit very hard and he stays too much on the ropes.”

Likewise, Bute can see positives and negatives in Jack’s game of which the Brit can take advantage.

“Jack has a very good jab, which could be very troubling for DeGale,” he said, “who might take advantage of Jack’s lack of movement.”

All told, Bute feels DeGale is better equipped to take advantage of the shortfalls in Jack’s game.

“(It will be) a strategic fight,” Bute said, when asked how he sees the fight playing out. “Both fighters will be very cautious and not risk too much in there. I think it will go the decision and I believe DeGale will come out the winner in a close one but it might end up a draw.”

Following the Jack fight last April, it was to Bute’s shock announced that traces of the banned substance ostarine were found in his system.

After reviewing the case in late November, the District of Colombia Athletic Commission said Bute would voluntarily pay $50,000 (USD) to the WBC Clean Boxing Program (CBP) within 90 days and accept a six-month ban, backdated from May 6, 2016.

“I am extremely happy that everything is now over,” said the former IBF 168-pound titlist. “I have, more than ever, the enthusiasm and will to fight. I have a lot of years ahead of me and I cannot wait to get back into the ring against Eleider Alvarez next month.”

