Golovkin tells reporters, ‘I’m not God’ before Jacobs bout

Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing
10
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Gennady Golovkin has established a rabid fanbase who consume his knockouts and hang on his every “good boy” utterance.

Golovkin may have added to his catalogue of sayings when he told a group of reporters on Tuesday that “I’m not God.” His opponents may differ but Golovkin was responding to a question about his prediction for his March 18 bout against Danny Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV ($54.95). He may have stopped 23 straight opponents but he’s not clairvoyant. Golovkin will defend his IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight titles against Jacobs, who is his mandatory.

“I’m not God,” he said as the room broke into laughter. “I’m not a boxer. Please, you tell me. This is boxing.” Golovkin, who is from Kazakstan, radiates charm and friendliness. He still seems to struggle in his command of English but he has managed to construct a number of phrases that have struck a nerve with fans, such as calling Gabriel Rosado a “good boy” after he pulverized him in 2013.

  • Leon T.

    It’s strange that his English hasn’t improved after all these years. Even Kovalev speaks better English by now.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    He’s mortal, like any man

