Adrien Broner going back to school at Xavier Feb. 18

Adrien Broner’s next test will come on Feb. 18 on Showtime when he tries to school Adrian Granados. Fittingly, the bout will take place at a location where they actually give tests: Xavier University, in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, the venue was formally announced on Monday.

The welterweight bout is ticketed for Xavier’s $46 million Cintas Center, which seats up to 10,000; Broner’s About Billons outfit, as well as Mayweather Promotions will handle the promotional chores. A press conference is set for Tuesday at the Cintas Center and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is scheduled to attend. The Showtime co-feature is a compelling one with former U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne (18-0, 13 KOs) stepping up against former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. (20-2, 14 KOs).

Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) last fought on April 1 when he stopped Ashley Theophane in the ninth round at the DC Armory. But the former four-division champion lost the title on the scales when he entered the junior welterweight bout overweight. Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) won a decision against Ariel Vasquez on July 16, the only time he fought in 2016 after he shocked Amir Imam with an eighth-round knockout in November of 2015.