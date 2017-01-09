Yuri Foreman says he’s ready for Erislandy Lara

Yuri Foreman seeks to climb a high hurdle Friday night in Miami, when he takes on Cuban cutie Erislandy Lara, on a Premier Boxing Champions card, portions of which will run on SPIKE.

We caught up with Foreman (34-2, with 10 knockouts), a 36-year-old hitter who happens to hold the title of rabbi–no, for real–and is seeking to re-gain the WBA version of the 154-pound crown.

He snagged that back in 2009, off Daniel Santos, in Las Vegas, right before Manny Pacquiao whacked around Miguel Cotto before stopping the PR icon in Round 12.

Inside Gleason’s Gym, which is brand, spankin’ new, and in a new location, a block over from where it was, since November, Foreman readied himself for some light sparring, pad work and game-planning with trainer Pedro Saiz. Inside, it wasn’t quite sweltering, but it was in comparison to the outside, where even snowmen were looking for coverup from the frigidity. Foreman will jet to warmer climes tomorrow, Tuesday, and count down to battle time against the 33-year-old Cuban born Florida resident with a 23-2-2 mark.

Lara has won four straight since losing a tight one to Canelo Alvarez, via split decision, in 2014. He’s a lefty, and Foreman has been sparring a constant diet of portsiders in this camp. They looked to try and mimic Lara, who combines superb foot movement with hand speed, and fluidity of combinations and ability to pierce even Star Wars-level defensive shields.

Foreman was asked how he plans to beat Lara (“be in the moment and be fluid,” he said), his favorite Nabakov work, how it feels being back on a grand stage (“I’m 36, I’m in my prime”) and much, much more.

Check out what the pre-eminent pugilistic rabbi on this earth had to say, days away from his SPIKE main event.