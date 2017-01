Jorge Linares (R) won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Anthony Crolla to earn THE RING's 135-pound title last September in Crolla's hometown of Manchester, England. Linares returns to Manchester in March to face Crolla again.

by The Ring Three-division titleholder Jorge Linares recently sat down for an exclusive video interview at the RingTV LIVE studio at Golden Boy Promotions headquarters in Los Angeles. THE RING/WBA lightweight champion talked about the importance of keeping his hunger going into his rematch with respected rival Anthony Crolla on March 25 in Manchester, England.