Joshua Franco, Hector Tanajara top first LA Fight Club of 2017

Joshua Franco (L) connects with a hook en route to stopping Brian Bazan in the fourth round on the Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith undercard on Sept. 17, 2016. Photo Stacey Verbeek / Golden Boy Promotions

Junior bantamweight prospect Joshua Franco will headline the opening the 2017 edition of the LA Fight Club series on Feb. 3. Franco (8-0, 4 knockouts), a San Antonio native who trains out of Robert Garcia’s southern California gym, faces Ensenada, Mexico’s Victor Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round main event at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The Golden Boy Promotions show will be televised (in Spanish) on Estrella TV and streamed live on RingTV.com (with English commentary).

Franco’s fellow Garcia Boxing Academy stablemate Hector Tanajara, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs), also from San Antonio, will fight in the co-main event against Coahuila, Mexico’s Baltazar Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout.

Opening up the televised portion, recently signed Golden Boy prospect Ryan Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs) will take part in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout against a soon-to-be announced opponent.

As part of the RingTV Live stream on RingTV.com, Edgar Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) returns to his home stage at the Belasco after a six-round knockout of Guadalupe De Leon in December 2016. Valerio is scheduled for a six-round featherweight contest against a soon-to-be named opponent.

Also on the card: junior welterweight prospects David Mijares (4-0, 3 KOs), who is scheduled to face Thomas Herrera (8-16-1, 5 KOs), and Jonathan Navarro (7-0, 5 KOs), who will face off against Angel Rodriguez (5-6-3, 4 KOs).

Additionally, Golden Boy Promotions announced upcoming shows for the 2017 series of LA Fight Club: March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.