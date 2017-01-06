Collazo assured of another big fight if beats Vasquez

If Luis Collazo prevails against Sammy Vasquez on Feb. 2 in Tunica, Mississippi, Collazo has been assured of a significant match-up against a Top 10 welterweight in his next bout, his advisor, Keith Connolly told RingTV.com.

“After that fight and we’re victorious in that fight, there’s been a couple of big names thrown around that he’ll be looking to fight in the spring,” Connolly said in a phone interview. “This fight is going to be key for two guys at a crossroads in their career. So whoever wins they’re going to advance and whoever loses is going to take a step back. But we’ve been told that if we win this fight, it’s going to open a big opportunity for sometime in the spring. We’re looking to fight a Top 5 guy in the welterweight division after this victory.”

Connolly declined to say if he’s been promised a specific opponent, but a look at THE RING’s welterweight rankings reveals several potential match-ups that Connolly said would be attractive for Collazo (36-7, 19 knockouts). Amir Khan (No. 6) hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by Canelo Alvarez last May and perhaps a rematch is in order even if Khan won handily the first time; Shawn Porter (No. 3) has been on the shelf since his highly entertaining decision-loss to Keith Thurman in June. While he’s not advised by Al Haymon, Timothy Bradley (No. 5) is also in search of a return opponent to face after losing to Manny Pacquiao in April; then there’s Jessie Vargas (No. 9), who was dethroned in November by Pacquiao.

“There’s a lot of guys out there who are going to be looking for fights here,” Connolly said. “And if we beat Vasquez, we think we’re in line for one of the big names.” Collazo last fought in July of 2015 against welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman when he retired after the seventh round. He actually hurt Thurman earlier in the bout with a body shot, likely the hardest shot he has taken in his career.

“He’s the kind of guy who can hang with any of these world class guys and make it a really good fight,” Connolly said of the 35-year-old southpaw former titleholder. “First we have to get by Vasquez but I don’t think there’s anyone out there that he can’t compete with.”