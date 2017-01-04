News

Roc Nation exec adamant Cotto-Kirkland is PPV fight

04
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Roc Nation exec Michael Yormark made an impassioned plea to fans, arguing on behalf of why Miguel Cotto’s junior middleweight fight against James Kirkland on Feb. 25 deserves to be on HBO Pay-Per-View. Fans will have to shell out $49.95 ($59.95 in HD) to buy the fight.

Yormark, who promotes Cotto, referenced his longtime status as a PPV star as a reason why he should be on the platform; he believes the event will be successful, even if HBO is scheduled to air another PPV event on March 18 between Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs.

“This is Miguel’s tenth fight on pay-per-view,” Yormark told RingTV.com on Wednesday. “He’s a pay-per-view fighter. Some of the media came out and made some initial stories (saying) this doesn’t belong on pay-per-view. I don’t believe that. Miguel belongs on pay-per-view. He’s a pay-per-view fighter. We’ve priced this at a very good value. It’s the first pay-per-view fight of the New Year. And I’ll tell you this: This is going to be action-packed. I mean, you got two guys who are going to step into the ring — and they’re going to swing at each other. Someone is going to get knocked out. So I’m willing to pay for that. If I’m a consumer, I don’t want to see dancing. And the one thing you can say about this fight — it’s going to be great entertainment. So yeah, it belongs on pay-per-view, and for anyone who doesn’t think it does belong, listen — I don’t want to hear that.”

Left unsaid was the reality that because of Cotto’s financial guarantee with Roc Nation, the bout with Kirkland had to be on PPV since the purses didn’t fit into HBO’s budget for 2017. At the same time, Yormark said he would watch the numbers closely for Cotto-Kirkland to see if he can detect a downward trend in the overall business of PPV, which has struggled since Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao broke the PPV record with their 2015 fight. “I don’t want to use the word concerned,” Yormark said of the PPV industry. “But I think we need to watch where pay-per-view is going and be very careful as we move forward. We have to really watch the consumers’ appetite to pay for events.”

  • Paul

    Americans have to pay 50$ for PPV?? Holy shit and I thought our UK ones were bad. And for Cotto – Kirkland…

    • Stephen M

      59.95 $ in HD (who doesn’t have HD nowadays?). And by the way, Beterbiev’s last fight was a 60 $ PPV in Canada…

  • Stephen M

    Boxing has a very small fanbase. These continual low quality PPVs only contribute to further eroding it.

  • wrecksracer

    “He’s a pay-per-view fighter” lol…..it takes two fighters to make a PPV fight. James Kirkland is not a PPV fighter.

    • Stephen M

      Funny rationalization: he is a PPV fighter because he fights on PPV and that is why we are putting on PPV against a no hoper… And at the same time he is “concerned” at where PPV is heading.

  • Shawn

    It’s not PPV worthy. Fans opinions matter a smidge.

    Cotto wouldn’t fight 3G and he’s way past his prime now.
    Cotto is all about money and that’s it. This dude has already secured wealth and is set for life, yet still wouldn’t challenge himself against 3G and give 3G a name o his resume.

  • Cousin Strawberry

    This ppv is a rip off imo.. I’m not even going to stream it…not ppv worthy.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.