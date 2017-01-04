Roc Nation exec adamant Cotto-Kirkland is PPV fight

Roc Nation exec Michael Yormark made an impassioned plea to fans, arguing on behalf of why Miguel Cotto’s junior middleweight fight against James Kirkland on Feb. 25 deserves to be on HBO Pay-Per-View. Fans will have to shell out $49.95 ($59.95 in HD) to buy the fight.

Yormark, who promotes Cotto, referenced his longtime status as a PPV star as a reason why he should be on the platform; he believes the event will be successful, even if HBO is scheduled to air another PPV event on March 18 between Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs.

“This is Miguel’s tenth fight on pay-per-view,” Yormark told RingTV.com on Wednesday. “He’s a pay-per-view fighter. Some of the media came out and made some initial stories (saying) this doesn’t belong on pay-per-view. I don’t believe that. Miguel belongs on pay-per-view. He’s a pay-per-view fighter. We’ve priced this at a very good value. It’s the first pay-per-view fight of the New Year. And I’ll tell you this: This is going to be action-packed. I mean, you got two guys who are going to step into the ring — and they’re going to swing at each other. Someone is going to get knocked out. So I’m willing to pay for that. If I’m a consumer, I don’t want to see dancing. And the one thing you can say about this fight — it’s going to be great entertainment. So yeah, it belongs on pay-per-view, and for anyone who doesn’t think it does belong, listen — I don’t want to hear that.”

Left unsaid was the reality that because of Cotto’s financial guarantee with Roc Nation, the bout with Kirkland had to be on PPV since the purses didn’t fit into HBO’s budget for 2017. At the same time, Yormark said he would watch the numbers closely for Cotto-Kirkland to see if he can detect a downward trend in the overall business of PPV, which has struggled since Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao broke the PPV record with their 2015 fight. “I don’t want to use the word concerned,” Yormark said of the PPV industry. “But I think we need to watch where pay-per-view is going and be very careful as we move forward. We have to really watch the consumers’ appetite to pay for events.”