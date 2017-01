Photo by: Tom Hogan

Two-division titleholder Amir Khan spoke to RingTV’s Dominic Verdin about his KO loss to Canelo Alvarez, a ring return in April, the desire to fight at least twice in 2017, and possibly facing British rival Kell Brook (who he ripped for seemingly wanting to avoid IBF mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr.) or the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia winner in second half of the year.