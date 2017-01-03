Leo Santa Cruz: Frampton rematch will be better than first fight

Photo / Showtime

Three-division beltholder Leo Santa Cruz tells RingTV’s Dominic Verdin that his Jan. 28 rematch with Carl Frampton will be better than their Fight of the Year candidate first bout, won by Frampton.

“I’m going to come much stronger and with the perfect game plan this time,” says Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 knockouts), who sat down with RingTV during his camp for the Frampton rematch that takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be televised live on Showtime.

Santa Cruz discusses what went wrong in the first fight, how he plans to fight the rematch and then he breaks down the stacked featherweight division, giving his thoughts on his 126-pound peers, Joseph Diaz Jr., Oscar Valdez, Lee Selby and Abner Mares.