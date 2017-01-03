News

MSG on hold for June 10 for possible Felix Verdejo title fight

by Mitch Abramson

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has a hold on Madison Square Garden for June 10 and hopes to stage a title fight involving Felix Verdejo against WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, Arum told RingTV.com on Tuesday.

Arum said he plans to reach out to Flanagan promoter Frank Warren in the near future about the possibility of staging such a fight. Verdejo is Flanagan’s WBO mandatory. “We’ll be talking to Frank about that,” Arum said in a phone interview of the June 10 match-up. Verdejo (22-0, 15 knockouts) has a tune-up on February 3 in his native Puerto Rico against Oliver Flores in his first fight since he was involved in a motorcycle accident Aug. 7 that left him with facial and bodily lacerations. Arum wants to see that “he’s back and that he has the skills that he had before the accident.”

England’s Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs) was in the ring recently, stopping Orlando Cruz in the eighth round on Nov. 26 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Flanagan and Verdejo were in discussions to fight on Nov. 5 on the Manny Pacquiao-Jesssie Vargas undercard in Las Vegas before Verdejo’s accident scuttled those plans. Verdejo last fought at Madison Square Garden’s Theater on June 11, stopping Juan Jose Martinez in the fifth round.

  • TBE Jody

    Oh shit! That’s almost my birthday. New Tito, balloons… What more could a girl ask for?

