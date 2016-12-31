Corrales makes it 2-for-2 against Uchiyama; Taguchi-Canizales ends in draw

Jezreel Corrales had to get off the canvas in Round 5 but still managed to outpoint Takashi Uchiyama to retain the WBA junior lightweight title by split decision Saturday at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Two judges had it for the Panamanian Corrales at 117-110 and 115-112 while the third had it 114-113 for the hometown fighter Uchiyama, whose six-year, 11-defense reign came to a screeching halt in April when Corrales dropped him three times in the second round to lift the title.

Corrales (21-1, 8 knockouts) and Uchiyama (24-2-1, 20 KOs) entered the fight as the Nos. 5- and 6-rated contenders by THE RING at 130 pounds.

Taguchi, Canizales settle for split draw

In the night’s earlier world title fight, WBA junior flyweight titleholder Ryoichi Taguchi and Carlos Canizales settled for a split-decision draw. Two judges scored the fight 116-112 apiece while the third had it even at 114-114.

Taguchi (25-2-2, 11 KOs) of Tokyo was making the fifth defense of the title he won in 2014 with a decision over Alberto Rossel and is now eight fights removed from his last loss, to current WBO junior bantamweight titleholder Naoya Inoue in 2013. The 30-year-old is currently rated No. 1 by THE RING at 108 pounds.

Canizales (16-0-1, 13 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela, was fighting outside his come country for the first time in his two-year career.

The card was promoted by Watanabe Promotions.

