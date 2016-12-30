Jose Felix Jr. to face Jonathan Maicelo on Feb. 17

Jose Felix Jr. celebrates after stopping Alan herrera in three rounds on Oct. 14, 2016, in Studio City, California. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Promotions

Lightweight contender Jose Felix Jr. will square off against Jonathan Maicelo on Feb. 17, Top Rank Promotions matchmaker Brad Goodman told RingTV Wednesday afternoon.

According to Goodman, the 10-round bout will take place somewhere in Texas, either in El Paso or San Antonio.

The fight will headline a “Solo Boxeo Tecate” broadcast on UniMas, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ PT.

Felix (35-1-1, 27 knockouts) knocked out Alan Herrera in his most recent bout on Oct. 14. The 24-year-old has won his last eights bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of Bryan Vasquez in April of 2014.

Felix, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, is ranked No. 3 by the WBO. He could be in line for a major title shot in 2017 but first must get by Maicelo, who has faced strong opposition in his own right.

Maicelo (24-2, 12 KOs) has not fought since May 14, when he defeated Ramesis Gil by unanimous decision over eight rounds.

Originally from Callao, Peru and now residing in North Bergen, New Jersey, Maicelo has won his last three bouts since dropping a unanimous decision to Darleys Perez in January of 2015.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: the recently retired all-time great Bernard Hopkins