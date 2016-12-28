Yvon Michel signs French Olympian Christian M’Billi Assomo

The Canadian promoter Yvon Michel announced the signing of 2016 French Olympian Christian M’Billi Assomo to an exclusive deal and scheduled his pro debut for Feb. 9 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal, it was announced on Tuesday.

Assomo, 21, is a Cameroonian-French middleweight who won his first two matches at the 2016 Rio Games before losing to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the quarterfinals. He is an aggressive bull in the ring, continuously wading in, hands high, as he doles out punches and puts pressure on his opponents. He’ll never be confused for a classic boxer. He appears to already have a style fit for the pros.

“At the outset, we were interested in his talent, determination and willingness to do well,” Michel said in a prepared statement. “There’s also his engaging personality and he has the discipline to become the best. We are very excited to work with him. I am convinced that he has the potential to become world champion.”

Assomo is set to relocate to Montreal in January to start working with trainer Marc Ramsay, who has guided Jean Pascal and Eleider Alvarez, among others. He went 72-13-1 in the amateurs with a 4-0 record in the World Series of Boxing. “I am very pleased with this agreement with the Groupe Yvon Michel,” Assomo said in the release. “I’m sure this is the beginning of a great adventure. I look forward to my first performance.”