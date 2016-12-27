Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to host six cards in 2017

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, long a bridesmaid to many of the biggest fights in the sport, is planning a busy 2017 with six cards on the docket and two or three at a sister site in Long Island. And if Showtime and PBC officials have their way, heavyweight titleholders Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua will be showcasing their skills near the Atlantic Avenue stop in Brooklyn.

“They’re going to be major fights,” Lou DiBella, the promoter of record for all the dates, told RingTV.com on Tuesday without delving into the specifics of the match-ups. “They’re going to be along the lines with what we did there in July with Frampton (vs. Santa Cruz) and January (with DeGale vs. Jack). You pretty much know that March 4 is the Thurman-Garcia fight. They’re going to be major fights and terrific match-ups.”

Barclays will host a super middleweight unification bout between James DeGale and Badou Jack on Jan. 14 for the RING/IBF/WBC titles. The next Barclays fight on March 4 is expected to be between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman for their WBA/WBC welterweight titles. Barclays is also on hold for April 22, May 20, June 24 and July 15, according to the New York State Athletic Commission calendar. Furthermore, the recently renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island is slated to open on April 29 with another show.

Wilder, who returns on Feb. 25 in Alabama to defend his WBC title, could conceivably return in late May at Barclays Center, where he has fought before, according to a timetable his team has put out for how often he wants to fight. And Showtime officials would like nothing more than to bring IBF champion Joshua to New York after his April 29 unification bout with Wladimir Klitschko. Of course, this is all speculation and hopeful thinking.

Brett Yormark, CEO of Barclays Center, also begged of any questions about individual fights. He was, however, excited about what could take place in his two buildings. “We’re going to have a big calendar this year of fights,” Yormark told a small group of reporters last week. “I’m not at liberty to announce the schedule yet. I think we will very soon. But it will be the best year of boxing we’ve had ever at Barclays Center. No question about it. We will also have big championship fights at the Coliseum when we open. We’re targeting April 29 as the big first fight at the Coliseum. I can’t say who the opponents are. We don’t know yet but the Coliseum will certainly complement our Barclays Center fight program and we’ll be active in both venues as well.”