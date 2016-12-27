Ivan Baranchyk to headline ShoBox Feb. 10 vs. Abel Ramos

Photo by: Stephanie Trapp/Showtime

Topflight prospect Ivan Baranchyk is slated to headline a ShoBox quadruple-header against knockout artist Abel Ramos on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, RingTV.com has learned.

The telecast will also include the return of undefeated heavyweight prospect Trey-Lippe Morrison, the son of the late heavyweight champion against an opponent-to-be-named, promoter Lou DiBella said in a phone interview. The two other TV fights are in the process of being finalized, he said. But DiBella couldn’t hide his excitement about the expected main event between Baranchyk (13-0, 10 knockouts) and Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs). “It should be an all-action fight,” he said.

Baranchyk, who is from Amursk, Russia and now lives in Brooklyn, won a 10-round decision against Wilberth Lopez on Dec. 10 at Buffalo Run and did the same against previously undefeated Zhimin Wang in September. The 23-year-old is co-promoted by Lou DiBella and Tony Holden and has fought his last four fights at Buffalo Run.

Ramos, 25, recorded a draw against undefeated Maurice Hooker in 2014 and has won three straight by stoppage since he was dominated by Regis Prograis in December of 2015 and retired after the eighth round. Morrison (13-0, 13 knockouts) last fought on Dec. 10, stopping Ty Cobb in the second round.