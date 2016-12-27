Broner’s bout with Granados could end up at Xavier

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Adrien Broner could be going back to school.

According to a source, Broner’s bout with Adrian Granados on Showtime could land at Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. If that happened, it would follow a back-to-school touch for Al Haymon’s boxers after Abner Mares dethroned Jesus Cuellar on Dec. 10 on the campus of USC.

The other option for Broner-Granados is U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. “It’s really 50-50 for where that fight ends up,” the source said. “It’s either going to be Xavier or U.S. Bank Arena. But he’ll be in his hometown either way. He’s looking forward to his return.”

Broner (32-2, 24 knockouts) announced on his About Billions Instagram account the bout with Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) has been moved from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. Gary Russell Jr. is expected to defend his featherweight title against Oscar Escandon in the Showtime co-feature. Also being eyed for the telecast is Jermell Charlo’s junior middleweight defense against Charles Hatley, according to a second source.

Broner, a former four-division champion, has never fought at Xavier University while he has headlined four cards at U.S. Bank Arena. “It would be nice for him to go to a new venue, somewhere he’s never fought before,” the first source said. “We’ll see how it plays out.” Broner has been out of the ring since he stopped Ashley Theophane in the ninth round on April 1 in Washington, D.C. Broner was forced to give up his 140-pound belt after he came in overweight.