Artur Beterbiev ices Isidro Prieto in one round

Light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev made short work of Isidro Prieto Friday night, stopping him in the first round at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

With the win, Beterbiev improves to 11-0, with 11 knockouts. Prieto falls to 26-2-3, 22 KOs.

Within 30 seconds of the opening round, a counter right hand to Prieto’s head dropped him to the canvas. To his credit, Prieto fought back, attempting to box Beterbiev from the outside.

Prieto, who now resides in Buenos Aires, was giving a good account of himself during the rest of the round until he was hurt by a three-punch combination to the head. A barrage of punches from Beterbiev followed up, dropping the Paraguay fighter to the canvas. Prieto struggled to get up, prompting referee Michael Griffin to stop the bout at 2:44.

Prieto’s only defeat as a pro was a decision loss to Eleider Alvarez

Beterbiev, who is ranked in the top five in all major sanctioning bodies, is ranked No. 5 by RING Magazine.

He has stated in previous interviews with media he is ready to fight the likes of Sergey Kovalev or Adonis Stevenson.

Junior featherweight Vilan Dalkhaev (9-0, 2 KOs) won a one-sided eight round decision over Salvador Hernandez (14-5, 8 KOs) on the undercard. Scorecards were 80-72, 80-72, and 80-73 for Dalkhaev.