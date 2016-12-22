News

Jacobs is curious to taste Golovkin’s power on March 18

by Mitch Abramson

Danny Jacobs has seen the highlights of Gennady Golovkin destroying his opponents and is interested in what the fuss is about. Yes, Jacobs, who faces Golovkin on March 18 on HBO PPV at Madison Square Garden, is looking forward to tasting Golovkin’s power.

“That’s a big curiosity for me because everyone is talking about it,” Jacobs said Thursday at the Brooklyn Nets Training Center in downtown Brooklyn during a luncheon thrown for him by the same officials who run the Barclays Center, where Jacobs has a business relationship. “So obviously, it’s in the back of my mind,” he went on. “I know that’s one of the main things we have to look out for, is the power. I’m not immune to it where I can say I can take anything. No, this is boxing. You get hit you get hurt. But if you keep your hands up, you can minimize the chances of doing so. Yeah, I want to feel that power — but not so much where it hurts,” he said to laughs.

Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) has stopped 23 straight opponents; he battered Kell Brook in September until it was halted in the fifth round. Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) is also regarded for his power and has stopped 12 straight foes, most recently Sergio Mora in September. Jacobs is an athletically gifted, smart fighter, but if he has an Achilles’ heel, it’s his ability to whether punishment. Jacobs was stopped by Dmitry Pirog in the fifth round in 2010 in his first world title shot. Jacobs didn’t seem too concerned.

“You’re going to get hit in the sport of boxing but the plan is to not get hit that much,” Jacobs said. “Or don’t allow him to be effective and win rounds or win by knockout. But obviously, this is boxing, so you’re going to get hit. His power is a main concern. How could it not be? He has a huge knockout ratio. But in saying that, I know that I’m going to be the best level competition that he has faced. So all those things he was able to do on other guys, he might not be able to do on me. It might be a little more difficult for him.”

