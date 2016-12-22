Chris Algieri to join Danny Jacobs camp as nutritionist

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Danny Jacobs is likely going to be guzzling a lot of avocados and smoothies as he preps for Gennady Golovkin on March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

RingTV.com has learned that Jacobs has added former titleholder Chris Algieri to his camp as a full-time nutritionist to help in making weight and also in the mental aspects of preparing to face Golovkin over a 10-week camp. Algieri has a Master’s degree in clinical nutrition and often posts videos of his favorite recipes to social media, which have in the past included avocados and smoothies.

Algieri, who will accompany Jacobs for the full duration of his training camp, will be tasked with cooking his meals and helping to make sure he is eating properly and on target to make weight for the middleweight fight for Golovkin’s WBA/WBC/IBF titles on HBO PPV. Algieri will not be in the corner on March 18. Algieri also plans to serve in a similar role in former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi’s upcoming fight.

“We felt it was a good idea to bring Chris on board because of his knowledge of nutrition and because of his experience at the highest levels of the sport,” Keith Connolly, an advisor to Jacobs, told RingTV.com on Thursday. “We think Chris will be a valuable addition to the team. He knows what it’s like to prepare for big fights and will also be able to help with the psychological aspects, as well.”

Jacobs, who holds a secondary title, is regarded as a big middleweight and making weight for him is usually a struggle. Algieri is noted for his tip-top conditioning and his expertise on nutrition, though he did have trouble making weight in his bout with Manny Pacquiao in 2014, weighing under the catch-weight limit of 144 pounds on his second try. He said he miscalculated by eating a meal before the initial weigh-in and returned just an hour later to safely weigh-in.

But Algieri (21-3, 8 knockouts) is lauded for his training and eating habits and also his toughness in the ring. Algieri works as an Athletic Performance Nutrition Coach for Stony Brook University, where he graduated from with a Bachelor’s degree in health care science in 2007. Algieri listed on his bio that he is also a “Certified Sports Nutritionist by The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) and a Fitness Nutrition Coach through the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA).”

“I have dedicated my life to the study of the human body and what makes a person feel and perform better,” he wrote on his linkedin.com profile. “I have trained with and formulated diet & exercise programs for athletes from a number of disciplines including boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, MMA, swimming, football, hockey, track and basketball.”

Algieri won a 140-pound title in 2014, upsetting Ruslan Provodnikov after rising from a pair of first-round knockdowns. He recently took on Errol Spence Jr. in April and was surprisingly stopped in the fifth round, heralding Spence as one of the top talents in the sport. Algieri has not fought since. Now, he will have another challenge in preparing Jacobs for the biggest test of his career.