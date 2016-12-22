Golden Boy Promotions enters deal with Univision Creator Network

Photo courtesy of Univision

Along with Top Rank Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions has maximized its potential in using social media and other technological advances to keep boxing fans informed and updated on future fights.

Looking to adapt to the times in this age of digital content, Golden Boy has entered an agreement with Univision Creator Network, it was announced last week.

Univision Creator Network (UCN) is the leading U.S. Hispanic-focused multi-channel network on YouTube.com. The purpose of the merger is to “develop digital native content for Golden Boy’s YouTube channel.”

The network will provide its digital expertise to Golden Boy’s developing digital campaigns and collaborating on sales and marketing opportunities.

“We are looking forward to partnering on digital campaigns to bring the power of both Univision Creator Network and Golden Boy Promotions,” said Jennifer Perri, Director of Partnership Development and Multi-Platform for Univision Creator Network.

The first collaboration between Golden Boy and the network kicked off on Dec. 17 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, site of the Joe Smith Jr.-Bernard Hopkins light heavyweight bout.

Throughout the evening, film crews shadowed Oscar De La Hoya, boxers who fought on the card and celebrities who attended the event.

The deal could be a boon for Golden Boy as Univision Creator Network reportedly garners more than 45 million views monthly by audiences on U.S.-based YouTube channels.

De La Hoya believes the partnership between the company, of which he is the chairman and CEO, and Univision Creator Network would enable boxing fans to get to know fighters on a personal level, along with attracting millennials.

“When you compare boxing to all the other major sports with digital content, I’ve always felt the sport lags behind,” De La Hoya told RingTV Saturday. “Working with Univision gives us a tremendous platform to reach out to millennials and the younger generation.

“Young kids don’t like to be told what to watch but we could appeal to them with utilizing digital content that tells a story. We’re looking to put together videos, skits and profiles of our fighters, where people get to know who they are.”

De La Hoya wanted to make it clear that Golden Boy’s popular “Boxeo Estelar” fight cards that take place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles and the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California will still air on the Spanish-language network Estrella TV.

Golden Boy Promotions will also continue to air fight cards on RingTV.com, the digital air and web counterpart of THE RING magazine.

De La Hoya is committed to putting out as much content for fight fans to enjoy, including continuing a long-term relationship with Univision Creator Network.

“I look forward to working with them.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

