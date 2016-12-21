News

Murat Gassiev: ‘I want to move up to heavyweight’

21
Dec
by Anson Wainwright

In early December, then-THE RING magazine No. 1 ranked cruiserweight Denis Lebedev put his IBF title on the line against his Russian countryman Murat Gassiev. On paper, it was an intriguing matchup featuring two exciting fighters at opposing ends of their careers. It was still perceived to be a close-to-even bout.

Early in their contest, Lebedev used educated footwork to take the lead. However, Gassiev made a sizable impact in the fifth round, dropping the defending champion with a monstrous body shot. To his credit, Lebedev rose and showed considerable heart to fight on.

At the conclusion of 12 hard rounds at the Khodynka Ice Palace in Moscow, Gassiev was awarded a split decision by scores of 116-112 and 116-111, while the dissenting vote went against him at 114-113.

Gassiev (24-0, 17 knockouts) is understandably proud of his achievement but isn’t resting on his laurels.

“I was very happy because it is my dream (to become world champion),” Gassiev told RingTV.com. “I start slow in the first couple of rounds because I know his style. I thought he’d be more aggressive. He started using his legs. After more pressure, I knocked him down in round number five. After this knockdown, I felt I had more power and continued working hard.

“After the final bell, I felt tired because it was a tough fight, 12 rounds. But all my team said I won and gave me energy and now I am waiting for new victories.”

The Abel Sanchez-trained fighter says there is still plenty of work to do, going forward.

“For me just being named world champion, I feel good but it’s just a name,” said the 23-year-old, “but I need to work harder because I want to move up to heavyweight division but, right now, I need three belts in the cruiserweight division.”

Unsurprisingly, his victory was met with plenty of adulation in his hometown of Vladikavkaz, in the south of Russia, close to the Georgian boarder.

“My people and my city are very happy because I am the first guy to win a world title from there,” he said. “For everybody, it is like a big present and I’m very happy.”

His promoter Leon Margules, the president of Warriors Boxing Promotions, is very pleased with what his fighter displayed against Lebedev and expects him to make similar future statements and appear on U.S. TV in the coming months and years.

“As a very young world champion, we believe that Murat, who gets better every day, can become a superstar,” explained the promoter. “He has the work ethic, size and power to be a champion for a long time. He reminds me a little of Rocky Marciano because of his fighting style and tremendous body attack.

“He was on (Premier Boxing Champions) telecasts in 2015 and 2016 and there is no reason he will not be on PBC telecasts in the future.”

 

 

  • ceylon mooney

    hopin theyll all fight each other.

    • Giuseppe

      Bellew must be shitting it.

      • ceylon mooney

        yea that crossed my mind. i wonder.

  • Ten Count Toronto
  • Harry

    A crap with Usyk would be great: Usyk can steal rounds due to his longer reach and a good jab, but Gassiev can easily drop him a couple of times so who knows? He should first unite Cruiserweight and then move up in 5 years from now

    • Giuseppe

      presume you mean ‘scrap’ not ‘crap’ (!)… although the thought of two men shitting in the ring will find an audience nowadays. Probably be HBOs biggets ppv of the year,

      • Harry

        Of course, excuse me for this funny misspelling. Despite your intimidating death mask, I find you a very likeable personality.

  • Oc

    I, for one, am greatly looking forward to seeing Murat fighting again. A scrap with Usyk would be a gear one as would a rematch with Lebedev (WBA belt on the line).

  • Conrad

    Thought Lebedev boxed his head off for 12 rounds, apart from the knockdown

    • left hook

      To be honest I thought lebedev won too, apart from the knock down

  • Ivan Dydyka

    Hello guys. What doing in rating Firat Arslan ? I heard it’s serious and respect rating, but I’m not understand it at all. 46 years old, relly? the best top 10?? omg.

    • ceylon mooney

      dint know he was 46

  • kiowhatta

    What the hell happened to Povetkin v Stiverne? how did it end up Povetkin v Duhaupas? JD must have taken this on 5 minute notice.

    • The Black Mamba

      Povetkin was tested positive for ostarine and the WBC pulled the plug. Stiverne didn’t want to fight Pedvetkin with no interim title on the line. Miraculously, Johann Duhapas happened to be in Moscow as well and the two ended up fighting each other.

  • Joey Junger

    I’ve watched Gassieve several times now, and what most impresses me about him overall is how tight he keeps his shots clustered on his target. Even good-to-great fighters usually throw some wild swings in there, some of which are successful (i.e. Soto-Karass’s looping right finding a home as often as not), but this guy is disciplined and doesn’t over-commit.

