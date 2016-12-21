John Vera to face Salim Larbi on Jan. 27

Photo by Manny Murillo / RJJ Boxing Promotions

Unbeaten junior middleweight John Vera will face Salim Larbi on Jan. 27, Roy Jones Jr. Promotions announced on Tuesday.

Vera and Larbi will square off in a 10-round bout at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 28-year-old Vera (15-0, with 10 knockouts) has displayed more aggression and power in recent fights, stopping seven of his last eight opponents.

In his last bout on Sep. 30, the Fort Worth, Texas resident stopped Milorad Zizic in the second round in Las Vegas.

Vera is one of a handful of fighters that is promoted by Roy Jones and has fought on numerous CBS Sports Network broadcasts.

Larbi (20-6-2, 7 KOs) lost by decision over eight rounds to prospect Mark DeLuca in his last bout on May 5.

Originally from Cambrai, France, Larbi’s most notable bouts were losses to Jack Culcay, Antonin Decarie, and Lukas Konecny.

Appearing in the co-main event will be middleweight Andrew Hernandez (16-5-1, 7 KOs). In his last bout on Nov. 4, Hernandez, who resides in the Phoenix-area, was stopped by unbeaten Jesse Hart, but pulled off a major upset on May 21, defeating middleweight contender Arif Magomedov by decision over 10 rounds.

Featherweight Keenan Carbajal (12-2-1, 6 KOs) and junior lightweight Cesar Valenzuela (13-4-1, 4 KOs), who also reside in the Phoenix area, will fight in separate bouts.

