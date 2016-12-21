News

Jerwin Ancajas to defend junior bantamweight title in Macau

21
Dec
by Ryan Songalia

MANILA, Philippines – IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas will make his first title defense on Jan. 29 in Macau against an opponent to be named, says Ancajas’ trainer/manager Joven Jimenez.

Ancajas (25-1-1, 16 knockouts), of Panabo City, Philippines, won the title in September, outboxing Puerto Rico’s McJoe Arroyo to a unanimous decision victory. Ancajas had previously fought in Macau in 2014, knocking out Tanzanian Fadhili Majiha in three rounds and has already been in training, sparring four-and-six rounds at a time.

The show will be promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, which handles Ancajas, and Top Rank, says Jimenez. A venue has also yet to be revealed.

Jimenez says Ancajas, 24, has scarcely been out of the gym since winning the title, in part because he has yet to make serious money after pocketing just $3,750, or 15% of the minimum purse bid of $25,000 he was entitled to as the mandatory challenger against Arroyo in his title-winning fight in the Philippines.

Ancajas was given a bonus of 500,000 pesos (approximately $10,022 USD) from his promoter Manny Pacquiao after the win, which he used to buy land and a home for his father in Panabo City.

For now, Ancajas still lives and trains in Imus, Cavite, Philippines in a rented house with three other pro boxers – Drian Francisco, Joepher Montano and Daniel Lim – with his own room for his partner and their two children.

“[MP Promotions matchmaker] Sean Gibbons and Michael Koncz promised us that Jerwin will get a good purse for this Macau fight,” said Jimenez, who added that Francisco (28-4-1, 22 KOs) will also be on the card in a 10-round fight.

Ancajas hopes to earn enough money from this fight to buy his own home, and to convince his mother to move from General Santos City and stay with him.

When asked if his fighter would fancy a unification fight with WBC titleholder and reigning pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez, Jimenez said he liked the matchup.

“I think Jerwin can fight him, he’s big for 115. Jerwin is versatile, he can go inside and he can box. He can throw any kind of punches,” said Jimenez.

Ancajas is currently THE RING’s No. 9-rated junior bantamweight.

Ryan Songalia is the sports editor of Rappler, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and a contributor to THE RING magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RyanSongalia.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Johnriel Casimero has vacated his IBF flyweight title and expressed his desire to vie for another world title in a third weight class, the super flyweight, against either Roman Gonzales or Jerwin Ancajas. Gonzales is looking at rematch with ex champ Carlos Cuadras and a possible unification versus Naoya Inoue so he will be out of reach unless the Casimero camp could offer him more money which is doubtful. That leaves Ancajas who himself is looking for a challenger in a fight that would also earn him bigger purse than the paltry $4k that he got in the Arroyo title winning bout. I guess the handlers of Casimero would be willing and ready to give Ancajas an attractive deal. And should Ancajas accepts, the stage will be set the first All-Filipino world boxing title fight since the 1920s. That would be great for the country and the new administration of Pres.Duterte. Manny Pacquiao Promotions which handles Ancajas should be aware of this.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    With Donnie A has Nietes vying for the IBF flyweight title left by Casimero, a possible another all-Pinoy world title matchup between Marlon Tapales and Arthur Villanueva and the winner of an all-Pinoy title eliminators between Rey Loreto and Jonathan Taconing to fight for the WBC light flyweight crown vs Ganigan Lopez in the offing, 2017 promises to be another productive year for Philippine boxing.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Manny Pacquiao himself has slated two big fights, both possibly in defense of his WBO welterweight crown in 2017 and Nonito Donaire is gearing himself to regain or win another world title at 122 or 126 lbs. These are developments that augur well for Philippine boxing and the Filipino nation in general. I am keeping my fingers crossed though that all of these shall come to pass.

