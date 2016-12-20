News

Wilder in advanced talks to face Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 on Fox

by Mitch Abramson

Deontay Wilder is in advanced discussions to face Polish heavyweight Andrzej Wawrzyk on Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama in a show headed to Fox, RingTV.com has learned.

Wilder, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, and the 6-5 Wawrzyk are in the process of finalizing a deal, according to Wilder’s manager/trainer Jay Deas. Wilder (37-0, 36 knockouts) is back in the gym with no physical restrictions after he had two surgeries on his right biceps and hand following his bout with Chris Arreola in July, according to Deas.

“We’re hoping to get things finalized and be official shortly,” Deas told RingTV.com on Tuesday. “I think 2017 is going to be a huge year but as you know it’s always one fight at a time. You could look to the Joshua-Klitschko winner. You could look to Joseph Parker. But if you don’t take care of business right in front of you, those possibilities go away.”

Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) has won six straight by knockout since losing by third-round stoppage to Alexander Povetkin in 2013 in his only title shot. Deas described the 29-year-old as a tall, nimble, highly-skilled boxer who previously fought at Legacy Arena in Birmingham against Mike Sheppard on Wilder’s undercard versus Johann Duhaupas. “Very good skill set,” Deas said. “(But) I don’t think he’s ever been in the ring with anything like Deontay Widler.”

After the bout in February, Wilder plans to chase a unification match against the winner of Anthony Joshua’s IBF title defense against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 or with newly crowned WBO champion Joseph Parker, Deas said. “Whatever leads to unification is the path we want to take,” he remarked. “I think by the end of 2017 there should be an opportunity for unification.”

Deas was less excited about facing Bermane Stiverne, who could end up being Wilder’s WBC mandatory after Alexander Povetkin failed another drug test and their fight on Saturday was canceled; Wilder won the title from Stiverne in 2015. “I don’t know what the WBC is going to do,” he said. “They may look at the situation and say he is the mandatory or they may say he’s only fought once since January of 2015 and he may need another step to reestablish himself. And then the fact that Deontay dominated that fight, so what’s the sellability of a rematch? So we’ll have to wait and see but our goal is unification.” Deas declined to answer any questions about Povetkin because of pending litigation, he said.

  • wrecksracer

    Nobody cares to see this

  • BN

    Considering the injuries Wilder is recovering from it seems like a smart move to take a fight like this before attempting to fight another champion. Although I do understand the lack of interest the fans will have for this fight.

    • left hook

      I agree with u. After the tune up fights, I will like him and Parker to meet for a unification.

      • ceylon mooney

        wilder-any top 10 HW (tho i prefer any top 5). only done it once. big fan btw.

    • Uncle Sham

      BUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM SQUAD

  • Floridastorm

    If this guy goes more than one round against Wilder I’ll be surprised. Has never fought anyone who was breathing with the exception of Povetkin and Povetkin, who I don’t think is an exceptional fighter, knocked him down three times and out by the 3rd round. I hope this won’t be on any PPV.

    • Dee Money

      Wilder aint gonna put him down quick, he’ll want to work things out coming back from the injury. I think Wilder spends the first couple rounds just going with the simple 1-2 and trying to move around the ring a bit and see some live fire.

      KO 5

      • Floridastorm

        I agree. Wilder will also want to test his right hand before hitting hard. However, I think that Wilder could KO this guy with his left hand only.

    • wayne reid

      Fyi- No Ppv The Headline states Fox

  • PrinceGian

    Wilder vs Tomato Can. Can’t wait

    • Turner Wednesday

      37-0 – all of them against tomato cans.

      • wrecksracer

        I’ll give him one decent defense against Stiverne, but otherwise step it up if he wants to be considered champion.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Never seen him, totally forgot reading his name on Povetkin’s record. Probably a poor man’s Mariusz Wacch – just one level up from a Briggs opponent.

  • MAXeMO MAXeMO

    How much longer are people going to continue to support deontay [ PLAY-IT-SAFE ]…wilder ? I realize we all are looking for the next american
    MIKE TYSON…but wilder ain’t it.

    • Turner Wednesday

      He’s the next Amercian bambi on ice. He has a big right, but swings like a kid in a playground and moves like a giraffe. Hell, he even has the legs of a giraffe. AJ would blast this fool inside 5.

  • Giuseppe

    i was gonna criticise it like an internet dweller. But why shouldn’t he get a warm up after a complicated injury like that… just get the KO and fight a name two months later.

    • Arjay Cee

      Fair enough, Giuseppe. Though some might say he’s had 37 warmups!

      Incidentally, did you catch the WBA mandating Luis Ortiz as Anthony Joshua’s mandatory? Things are getting interesting, at last, in the division.

      • Giuseppe

        Really hope that comes through. And that Ortiz fights someone decent beforehand… perhaps Parker or Ruiz… or even Whyte.

        Wilder – yeah, that is true. But i suppose the time to step up isn’t now… its never now!

        • william ellis

          Ortiz did beat Jennings though – so at least he has fought another top-ten fighter. He deserves a shot – but of course, he might win, which may delay him getting a shot with Wilder. By contrast, full credit to Joshua: after 18 fights, he is taking on Klitschko.

          • Adam Davies

            Yes, 18 fights and never been past 7 rounds. It’s a brave move, and I doubt we will see the same wear and tear on Wlad that we saw on Hopkins this last weekend.

            It will be a tough night for Joshua I think – if it isn’t then he’ll remove any remaining doubt that he’s the real deal.

          • william ellis

            Right. I think Joshua has a better than 50-50 chance of winning. I’ve always admired Klitschko, but I’m guessing that he is just a little too old now to get off his shots on time. It’s just a guess, though, and one good punch can make the difference, if he lands one.

      • Adam Davies

        Nothing from Ortiz’s last 2 fights makes me think he has anything to trouble Joshua. Hopefully he has a bit more to offer than we’ve seen since he signed with Matchroom.
        2017 needs to be the year of Heavyweight unifications, not another year of uninspiring mandatories or voluntaries. Parker v Wilder would be an interesting mix-up, and we already have AJ vs Klitschko (okay, it’s not a unification but it’s the next best thing).

        Nice comment on the warm-ups.

        • Turner Wednesday

          It actually is. The WBA Super and IBF will be on the line, not to mention the Ring belt as well. Wlad demanded the WBA belt would be up for grabs as part of his agreement to sign.

          • Adam Davies

            Yes, just wasn’t sure about it technically being a unification as neither of them hold the WBA belt. Don’t suppose that matters, we still get a unified champ I guess. Wasn’t aware of the ring belt being on the table though, was fury stripped?

      • ceylon mooney

        ortiz? no shit. that is interesting. cool.

    • Arjay Cee

      Fair enough, Giuseppe. Though some might say he’s had 37 warmups!

      Incidentally, did you catch the WBA mandating Luis Ortiz as Anthony Joshua’s mandatory? Things are getting interesting, at last, in the division.

    • PrinceGian

      A warm up fight is only required if a boxer has had a long lay off and needs to shake off the ring rust. According to Team Wilder he has no restrictive movements and is healed. In that case he can fight anyone, he just chooses not to.

    • Rick

      There’s just no reason to televise it. They shouldn’t be displaying these mismatches to the public.

      • Giuseppe

        agreed. or have a really cheap ppv for those that just want to see wilder. $10.

  • Chris

    JOSHUA VS KLITSCHKO winner vs Ortiz next (just mandated by WBA).

    .. and mean while Wilder is moaning in the media he doesn’t get the love and Joshua just fights D list opponents …

  • Michel Desgrottes

    he better not get injured, at least its on fox

  • Marchegiano

    Fighting Povetkin’s leftovers.. I’m shocked.

  • The Scientist

    The man loves his tuneup fights!

  • Turner Wednesday

    Who’s Deontay Widler? Sounds like a 1930’s flyweight!

  • Shawn

    At this point Wilder isn’t going to get any better unless it’s being in the ring with the division most talented heavyweights. Wilder should just dive in head first at this point.
    Parker is less seasoned than Wilder at this point, Klitschko is on the decline, an argument can be made that Joshua is kinda green and Wilder already shut out Stvern… Alexander can’t pass a test to save his life.
    If Wilder is going to his thing, I’m thinking the timing is ripe.
    He’s the best or he is not…

  • Ten Count Toronto

    In the short term Wilder may not need to get better unless Fury gets his act together or Klitschko somehow becomes 5 years younger.

    I honestly don;t see Wilder having much trouble with Parker, Ortiz, Pulev or Povetkn. There is too much wrong with all those guys for them to fare significantly better than Stiverne did.

    Joshua might be a real problem down the road. It would be in Wilder’s interest to fight two or three of Parkr, Ortiz, Pulev or Povetkin, not because he really needs them but to take them away (in the near term) from Joshua so that Joshua can’t get better from those fights. I think hearn will want those opponents for Anthony in the hope that Wilder spends 18-24 months fighting no-hopers & enjoying his money before he lets Joshua face him.

