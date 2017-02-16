THE RING Magazine wants your opinion

News

THE RING knows its readers have compelling opinions. Let’s hear ’em. And please move quickly. It’s first come, first served.

Take a minute to give us your take on anything about which you have a strong and clear opinion and it could be published in THE RING Magazine. There is a lot going on — the upcoming Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight, talk of a Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Connor McGregor showdown, the announcement of Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Leo Santa Cruz’s victory over Carl Frampton in their rematch and much more.

This is important: Please focus on just one subject or your letter won’t be published. And make sure you’re email doesn’t exceed 200 words. The letters that are most concise are more likely to be published. And please keep it civil.

Just email us at [email protected].

We look forward to hearing from you!

  • Chris Stans

    I predict an influx of Canelo/Golden Boy themed hate mail

  • ceylon mooney

    huh? they get it constantly. just read the comments sections.

  • oswaldo moreno

    a lot of GGG haters coming out the closet shooting BOMBS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

